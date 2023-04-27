‘Down to the wire on the last day’ – Derby County v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Derby County host Portsmouth in League One this weekend.

Derby County come into this weekend’s clash against Portsmouth with the chance of securing their place in the League One play-offs. The Rams sit two points ahead of Peterborough United as it stands and if they win and Posh fail to emerge victorious, they will have confirmed a top-six finish.

Paul Warne’s side have recaptured form at just the right time after a blip. They’re now unbeaten in five games, winning three of those.

As for Portsmouth, they will be playing League One football again next season after failing to maintain their top-six bid.

John Mousinho’s side managed to push back towards the top six but a run of four consecutive draws prior to their victory over Accrington Stanley saw them surrender too much ground to the play-offs. As it stands, they occupy 9th place in the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Derby have to go for all three points here. Getting the job done here would really ease the nerves heading into the final day of the season and with the home faithful behind them, the Rams should be confident of claiming the victory.

“That said though, Portsmouth – while there have been some disappointing performances of late – are a tough side to beat. They’re actually nine games unbeaten and they haven’t lost away from home in League One since March 7th, and that came against Barnsley.

“This is a tough one to call, but I’m going for a draw. I think the top-six battle will go down to the wire on the last day.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-1 Portsmouth

Cameron Winstanley

“Derby must make home form count and extend their winning run, especially with Sheffield Wednesday to come on the final day who may still be in with a chance of automatic promotion.

“The Rams are back on track for the play-offs but can’t afford any slip ups. Paul Warne will need his side to be at 100% again against Portsmouth, who can be dangerous.

“I think it will be a close encounter but Derby will just edge it and come out on top given their recent run and being buoyed on from an expectant home crowd.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-1 Portsmouth