Burnley set to rival Crystal Palace in race to sign former PL attacker

Burnley are set to rival Crystal Palace to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, according to 90min.

Lookman, who began his career at Charlton Athletic, joined Serie A side Atalanta at the beginning of the season from German side RB Leipzig.

The 25-year-old forward has scored 15 goals and registered five assists in 30 games in all competitions this season. His Atalanta side currently sit in 7th place of the Serie A table and are chasing a return to European football, sitting just two points behind Champions League semi-finalists Inter Milan.

Lookman spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Leicester City after playing for Fulham the season before. Now though, according to 90min, Lookman could return to England with his performances catching the eye of Burnley and fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lookman to Burnley…

Lookman has enjoyed the best goal scoring season of his career this campaign in Italy, scoring double figures in a season for the first time in his career.

His new-found clinical nature could be perfect for Vincent Kompany’s side who look as though they will need to replace Southampton loanee Nathan Tella, whose future at Turf Moor is yet to be finalised.

Tella has scored 17 goals and five assists for the Clarets this season, operating across the front line in a similar role to how Lookman has done at Atalanta. Lookman could be the perfect replacement should Burnley not be able to re-sign Tella or we could yet see the pair work in tandem in Kompany’s free flowing attacking system.

It’ll be a pricey move though, especially with Palace involved, but Burnley look set to spend big this summer.

Burnley were crowned champions after victory at Blackburn Rovers in midweek and travel to Bristol City on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.