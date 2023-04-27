Barnsley star due to return to training in potentially huge boost ahead of MK Dons clash

Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell is due to return to training and it is hoped he will be available against MK Dons this weekend, it has emerged.

Barnsley fell to a midweek defeat against Ipswich Town, bringing an end to their faint hopes of automatic promotion. It was clear to see they missed influential midfielder Connell too, with Duff revealing post-game that he fell ill over Sunday and Monday.

It marked just the second time since October that Connell was absent from a League One game. Now, with MK Dons up next, a promising update has emerged regarding his wellbeing.

As per reporter Doug O’Kane, Duff revealed in his pre-match press conference that Connell is due to return to training ahead of this weekend’s game and it is hoped that he will be available for selection following his bout of illness.

Elsewhere, it seems there are no new injury concerns despite ‘a couple of bumps’ to other players.

Pre-MK press conference with Michael Duff.

Luca Connell due back in training and they are hoping he will be available.

'Couple of bumps' for other players but 'nothing serious' — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) April 27, 2023

Connell has played 44 times for Barnsley this season, netting two goals and providing nine assists from midfield.

Sorely missed on Tuesday…

While Barnsley boast one of League One’s stronger midfield departments, there’s no doubt that Connell’s absence was a huge blow against Ipswich Town. Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo were brilliant for a fantastic Town side but it could have been a different story had Connell been available.

The Liverpool-born takeout has proven to be one of the EFL’s best signings of the season. He signed for nothing after his release from Celtic and has cemented himself as a vital player for Duff’s Tykes.

Having him back for the MK Dons tie and, hopefully, the rest of the season will be key if Barnsley are to make an immediate return to the Championship.