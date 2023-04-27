‘As you would expect…’ – Mowbray quizzed on Sunderland’s reported interest in out-of-work coach

Sunderland have recently been credited with an interest in out-of-work coach Francesco Farioli.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Sunderland are keen on Farioli, 34, who was last in management with Turkish outfit Antalyaspor.

But speaking to The Northern Echo ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash v Watford, Mowbray has insisted that he had no prior knowledge of the link, saying:

“As you would expect, I got 50 people sending me the same article. I’m not sure where it comes from.

“What I do know about professional clubs, and this could be highlighted by a Chelsea or a Tottenham at the moment, if clubs don’t have succession plans, maybe they get ridiculed somewhere along the line.”

Sunderland are certainly making strides in the right direction under the ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. They first earned promotion from League One and now they’re battling for promotion from the Championship, all in the space of a year.

And whilst Mowbray says he’s relaxed about his future, he respects that a decision on his future won’t be his to make.

He said:

“It didn’t really unnerve me. I’ve been in football a long time and I sit here pretty relaxed about how I managed clubs and teams and what we can do.”

He continued

“I don’t know the answer, it’s not my domain, but it hasn’t unnerved me. I’m really energised, I really enjoy working with this team and players. That’s why I’d like to finish the season strong and whatever the summer brings, if the club has other ideas, then that’s their prerogative, that’s fine.”

Mowbray’s Sunderland currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table after a strong season so far, with a home game against Watford coming up this weekend.

Mowbray going nowhere?

It would be criminal if Sunderland were to part ways with Mowbray at the end of this season. He’s done a superb job at the Stadium of Light and he deserves to see out his two-year contract at least.

But like he mentions above, Sunderland will have a succession plan for when Mowbray does eventually leave and that plan might come into fruition sooner rather than later.

Although Mowbray has done a fantastic job, if the manager that Sunderland want in the long-term is available this summer then they might have to make their move.

All that Mowbray can do is guide Sunderland through their next two fixtures, and hope that they can hold on to a play-off spot.

Sunderland v Watford kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.