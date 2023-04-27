‘All or nothing’ – Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

Peterborough United host Bristol Rovers in League One this weekend.

Peterborough United come into this weekend at risk of seeing their play-off bid come to an end. As it stands, Posh sit in 7th place on 73 points. Derby County and Bolton Wanderers occupy 6th and 5th respectively and both sit on 75 points with two games remaining.

Darren Ferguson’s side lost 3-0 to a rampant Ipswich Town last time out and will be desperate for all three points here.

As for Bristol Rovers, they know that another season of League One football awaits them. Joey Barton and co occupy 15th place at the moment with three games remaining.

The Gas are winless in four and have lost their last three games, scoring once in the process. They’ve faced some tough opposition in that run though, facing Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Few teams have stopped Ipswich Town in recent months so Posh shouldn’t feel too disheartened off the back of that. It’s all or nothing now though and they have to win here, or they could see their play-off hopes brought to an end.

“At home to Bristol Rovers, they have to fancy themselves too. The Gas’ season is done and they’re on a poor run of form at the moment, so Posh have to capitalise on that and secure all three points.

“I think we’ll see the play-off fight go down to the final day. I’m predicting a big Posh win to keep their hopes alive.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-0 Bristol Rovers

Cameron Winstanley

“Peterborough must bounce back well after their Ipswich drubbing last out time, and Rovers’ form at the moment gives the Posh a perfect chance to keep their play-off hopes alive. Joey Barton’s side have gone off the boil since doing Peterborough a massive favour by pinching a last-minute point against Derby County a couple of weeks ago.

“But, having no pressure has had a negative impact on the Gas’ performances, so they could be swept aside here if Posh are at their very best.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 3-1 Bristol Rovers