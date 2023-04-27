AC Milan keeping tabs on Sheffield United forward, report claims

Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye is on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan, as per a report from Foot Mercato.

Sheffield United man Ndiaye has been one of this season’s standout stars. He’s emerged as one of the Championship’s most talented forwards since nailing down a place in Paul Heckingbottom’s side, netting 13 goals and providing eight assists in the league thus far.

The 23-year-old went to the Qatar World Cup with Senegal and interest in his services has been well documented across the campaign. Recently, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said that the attacker is expected to get a big move this summer, with Everton and Italian sides keen.

Now, a new report from Foot Mercato has claimed that Ndiaye is an option for Serie A giants AC Milan.

The French news outlet states that while Bayer Leverkusen ace Moussa Diaby is a target for I Rossoneri, Ndiaye is an option that would be within reach of the club.

What could the summer bring?

There will be some sore heads in S2 this morning and after last night’s confirmation of promotion to the Premier League, you could forgive those at Sheffield United for not turning their attention to the summer before some necessary celebrations.

However, Ndiaye’s situation will be a pressing matter to address once the champagne has stopped flowing. His deal is up in 2024 and even with promotion secured, it could be a challenge holding onto his services.

The offer of Premier League football will surely appeal to the Senegal international but it’s no secret what he’s capable of and what he could go onto achieve in his career. It remains to be seen whether he sees his future at Bramall Lane though, with further speculation sure to persist into the summer transfer window.