‘A pretty big gulf in class here’ – Coventry City v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Coventry City host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

Birmingham City make the relatively short journey to the CBS Arena on Saturday, to face a Coventry City side looking to book their place in this season’s play-offs.

Mark Robins’ men could well do that this weekend if they beat Birmingham City and if other results go their way, and they go into this one in good form – they’ve lost just one of their last 15 in the league, beating Reading 2-1 last time out.

John Eustace’s Blues meanwhile are in 17th. It’s been a pretty decent season for them, but they’ve now won just one of their last five in the Championship, losing at home to Blackpool last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a game this is for Coventry City. They have a chance to edge towards confirming their play-off place and they could do so at the expense of neighbours Birmingham City.

“Eustace’s side have been fairly inconsistent throughout, with that defeat v Blackpool proving that. But I think there’s a pretty big gulf in class here and I think at this business end of the season, that’ll shine through.

“I’ll say home win.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Birmingham City

James Ray

“There’s no doubting that this could be a close one and Coventry need to make sure they don’t get the jitters right at the end of a brilliant campaign. The visit of Birmingham City will present challenges and I wouldn’t be surprised if the visitors hold the Sky Blues to a draw.

“However, the hosts are set to be backed by a bumper crowd and we’ve seen how Mark Robins’ side can thrive with the lively backing of their faithful support before.

“That might just be the difference. I’ll go for a home victory.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Birmingham City