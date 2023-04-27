‘A damning blow for…’ – Blackpool v Millwall prediction: The72

Blackpool host Millwall in the Championship on Friday night.

Millwall travel to Bloomfield Road to face a Blackpool side still just about in the fight for survival.

The Tangerines have won twice under interim boss Stephen Dobbie, pulling off a 1-0 win over Birmingham City at the weekend. They still sit in 23rd in the Championship though and remain three points away from Huddersfield Town, who boast a game in hand.

As for Millwall, their faltering form has seen them slip out of the play-off spots. Gary Rowett’s side are still firmly in the fight for the play-offs but a loss to League One bound Wigan Athletic at the weekend means they’ve now won just once in seven games.

The Lions occupy 7th and are tied on points with Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Millwall’s drop in form has come at the worst time and they only reason they’re not far away from the play-offs is because everyone else – apart from Sunderland and Coventry City – have faltered.

“They have to be winning this game against a Blackpool side that has struggled all season. Defeat here would be a damning blow for their top-six hopes but the Tangerines have shown some real fight under Dobbie, and I’ve got a sneaking feeling that will get them over the line again here.

“Blackpool are still relying on help from elsewhere in their bid to survive but I think they could claim another narrow win here. Millwall have the quality to secure a comfortable victory but on their current trajectory, they might fall to another poor defeat.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-0 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“Blackpool aren’t going down without a fight. I’m surprised that they’ve still got a chance of survival with two games left, and I think they’ll really give Millwall a tough game here.

“The Lions have really slipped up in recent fixtures. They’ll see this Blackpool game as a potential banana skin, but it’s a huge chance for them to return to winning ways and move back into the top-six.

“I think Rowett and Millwall’s experience will shine through here, and I think they’ll nick a hard-fought win.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Millwall