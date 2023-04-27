‘A big step towards a play-off finish’ – Sunderland v Watford prediction: The72

Sunderland host Watford in the Championship this weekend.

Sunderland have hit form at the perfect time to drag themselves right into the fight for a play-off spot.

While others have faltered, the Black Cats have won three of their last four Championship games. Their unbeaten run stretches to seven games and now, they sit in 6th place with two matches left to play before the end of the season.

As for Watford, they’re down in 13th after falling further and further away from the promotion fight under Chris Wilder. It has been a season to forget for the Hornets and they’ll hope to rebuild and go again next time around under new management.

Watford have lost four of their last six games, falling to a 1-0 loss against Hull City last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Tony Mowbray’s youthful Sunderland side have been playing some fantastic stuff of late. They’re a side playing without fear and the same can’t be said for a lot of their play-off rivals at the moment.

“A sudden top-six charge was not the expectation for Sunderland but with Watford up next, they stand a brilliant chance of strengthening their grip on a play-off spot.

“Watford are in dire straights and just need to get to the end of the season. The momentum is firmly with the hosts and I think they’ll take a big step towards a play-off finish here. Home win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Watford

Luke Phelps

“I’m loving this Sunderland side. Despite so many injuries, they continue to defy odds this season, and I think Tony Mowbray is right up there as one of the managers of the season.

“Watford on the other hand are at a loss. Wilder can’t get a tune out of this side and I think we’ll see some big changes at Vicarage Road in the summer, but some much-needed, wholesale changes.

“Given either side’s form, I think Sunderland will really fancy their chances this weekend, and with a play-off finish within their grasp I think they’ll claim another impressive win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Watford