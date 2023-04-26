‘We go again Saturday’ – Plymouth Argyle man sends message as Pilgrims move on the verge of promotion

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Callum Wright lauded the home support and urged the Pilgrims to seal promotion at the weekend after last night’s 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Plymouth Argyle put themselves on the verge of a return to the Championship with a 2-0 win at home against Bristol Rovers.

Goals from Niall Ennis and Macauley Gillesphey in the space of five second-half minutes sealed the three points, moving the Pilgrims five points clear of 3rd place side Sheffield Wednesday with just two games to go.

The win was Argyle’s fourth in a row and keeps them a point clear of Ipswich Town at the top of the table, with Steven Schumacher’s side also eyeing the league title.

After the game, Argyle attacking midfielder Wright took to Twitter to praise his teammates and the rapturous support at Home Park, Wright tweeted:

Another 3 points! Home Park 😍 We go again Saturday 🤞💚 — Callum Wright (@calllum10wright) April 25, 2023

Argyle on the verge…

Plymouth are ending the season strongly and need just one more win from their final two games against bottom half of the table sides Burton Albion and Port Vale to wrap up promotion.

Argyle man Wright has been a key part of the success, with his January arrival from Blackpool adding another option to Schumacher behind the strikers. The 22-year-old has notched four goals and three assists in just seven starts on the south coast, scoring the injury-time winner against Shrewsbury Town last week that has seen the Green Army retain their place at the top of the table.

Plymouth host 16th place Burton next but will know the Brewers could be a dangerous opposition after they ended Lincoln City’s six-game unbeaten run last night, seeing Burton secure safety and leave themselves free from pressure during their remaining games of the season.