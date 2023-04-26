‘The best player in the game’ – Tomasson hails Blackburn Rovers man despite Burnley defeat

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson named Adam Wharton as the ‘best player’ in last night’s 1-0 defeat v Burnley in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers remain in 8th place of the Championship table after defeat v Burnley last night, with the win handing the Clarets the Championship title.

The result is a bigger blow than just seeing their rivals lift the league title – the defeat making it seven games without a win for Rovers who last won on the 15th of March against Reading.

There was an obvious shining light in the Rovers side though with 18-year-old midfielder Wharton showing his class. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Newcastle United ahead of the summer, with Crystal Palace also reported to be keen.

Speaking to LancsLive after the defeat, Tomasson praised Wharton’s performance, saying:

“He was the best player in the game. The boy he gets things right, on the ball, off the ball, and that’s great to see. I’m happy to see that development Adam has made this season. If you do the right things in training and keep doing the right things, you will get chances.

“It’s also important that a young lad shouldn’t go down and (start) doing the wrong things. Everything is possible for that boy if he does the right things.”

In the shop window…

Wharton has progressed through the youth ranks at Ewood Park and is enjoying a brilliant breakout campaign. Although the interest in him could be daunting for some players, Wharton proved his character last night as he led the battle for Rovers.

Despite his young age, Wharton’s performance last night showed that he isn’t letting these growing transfer rumours impact on his performances, having gone toe-to-toe with the best side in the division last night.

Blackburn may have thrown their top six chances away with last night’s defeat possibly the final nail in the coffin. Rovers play 3rd place Luton Town on Saturday, and if they were to lose that and see results go against them, they could be left completely out of the running.