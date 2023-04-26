Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face West Brom

Sheffield United host West Brom in the Championship on Wednesday.

Sheffield United can confirm their return to the Premier League on Wednesday night with victory against West Brom. The Blades are on the brink of capping off a brilliant season and can sew up promotion with three games still to play. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have won their previous two league games but found themselves outclassed by Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final last time out.

West Brom are a dangerous opposition with the Baggies still in the hunt for a play-off finish. Carlos Corberan’s side were left stunned by Sunderland’s comeback at The Hawthorns last Sunday and need a win in their game in hand to climb back into the top six.

Sheffield United team news

Heckingbottom confirmed that there are no new injury concerns following the Wembley defeat, with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee available for selection again after missing the semi-final against their parent club.

Enda Stevens trained ahead of the City defeat and could return to the squad. But Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster and Jack O’Connell are all out.

Whilst Anel Ahmedhodzic’s inclusion remains unclear with he and his partner awaiting the birth of their child.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Ahmedhodzic

Egan

Robinson

Bogle

Berge

Doyle

Lowe

McAtee

Ndiaye

McBurnie

Heckingbottom is unlikely to make any changes to his back-three but Jayden Bogle may come in to replace George Baldock after starting on the bench at Wembley. The 22-year-old previously started three consecutive games before the Bristol City game last time out in the league. Chris Basham or Ciaran Clark may start if Ahmedhodzic is unavailable.

Doyle and McAtee will likely return to the team after they were forced to miss the semi-final, with the pairing surely chomping at the bit to get back involved, possibly replacing Oliver Norwood and John Fleck.

Daniel Jebbison started at Wembley to little enjoyment as he gave away the penalty for City’s opener, he could be replaced by Oliver McBurnie, although Heckingbottom may opt to give the 19-year-old another chance.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.