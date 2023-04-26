Rangers man linked: The 5 Middlesbrough transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Middlesbrough’s play-off fate was sealed on Monday night after defeat against Luton Town put the final nail in their automatic promotion hopes.

Middlesbrough saw their season kickstart after Michael Carrick’s appointment, entirely changing the fortunes at the Riverside after Chris Wilder’s poor stint at the beginning of the season.

Carrick’s men will soon be gearing up to get their play-off campaign underway, but off the pitch, the work has seemingly begun to put Boro in the perfect place heading into the summer transfer market.

Boro’s biggest problem heading into next season is the goalkeeping department with Zack Steffen set to leave at the end of his loan deal. It’s been reported that Boro are monitoring Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton as a replacement if they can’t sign the American permanently.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have said that Middlesbrough are tracking Swansea City forward Liam Cullen.

The 24-year-old’s recent form has coincided with the Swans’ climb up the Championship table, with the Welshman scoring eight league goals in just 13 starts so far this season. The report claims that Boro will have to rival Celtic and Sunderland for his signature in a chase that could crank up in the summer.

Another striker linked with Boro is Hibernian star Kevin Nisbet. According to the Daily Mail (via the Daily Record Live, 18.04.23, 07:10), Middlesbrough are keen on signing the 26-year-old who has scored ten goals in 14 games so far this season.

Nisbet was previously set to join Millwall in January but the deal fell through after a change of heart for the striker. Now, Boro are expected to be joined by Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers in his pursuit.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

In a third striker link, TEAMtalk reported that Boro are going head to head with Premier League sides to sign Rangers man Alfredo Morelos, who is set to be a free agent in the summer. The Colombian has 11 goals and six assists to his name from just 14 SPFL starts this season but you would think promotion is imperative to this deal.

In terms of outgoings, Isaiah Jones has been reported as a potential departee ahead of the summer.

Jones has been out of favour under Carrick but recent injury problems have brought the 23-year-old back into the frame. It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out though.