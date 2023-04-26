Rangers eyeing midfielder – The 5 Norwich City transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Norwich City have all but seen their play-off hopes end after they were beaten 3-0 by Swansea City at the weekend.

Norwich have now won just one of their last eight games and have fallen to 11th place in the table – three points behind the top-six with just two games to go.

It seems that Norwich won’t be heading straight back up to the Premier League this time around, with the summer window set to be a busy one for David Wagner as the club looks ahead to a first full season under the German.

But one player who might not be around for Wagner’s first full campaign at the helm is full-back Max Aarons.

Aarons has been at Norwich since he was a teenager and has played over 200 games for the club, but it looks like his time at Carrow Road is finally coming to an end with ExWHUemployee revealing on The West Ham Way Podcast (via The West Ham Way) that West Ham are keen on signing Aarons. The 23-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at Carrow Road in the summer and looks sure to be on the move.

Elsewhere, Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Kieran Dowell who sees his contract at Carrow Road expire at the end of the season. Dowell has been sidelined since February with a knee injury and looks to have played his final game for the club. The Gers previously signed Todd Cantwell in January and could look to prise Dowell away next.

Another possible exit is Milot Rashica who is reportedly set to re-join Galatasaray next season at the end of his loan spell, according to Turkish outlet Hurriyet (via Pink Un). Galatasaray are either set to offer €7.5million as a transfer fee, or the two clubs will negotiate a buy option at the end of another season-long loan in Turkey.

In terms of potential signings, Norwich are reportedly amongst a host of clubs interested in signing OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita. The 20-year-old is on loan at Royal Antwerp and has helped them reach the Belgian Cup final, starting every game in midfield since making the loan switch. Keita has a €10million option to buy in his loan deal so would likely be an expensive signing if Norwich pursue him.

Lastly, Norwich also reportedly sent scouts to watch Motherwell full-back Max Johnston recently, who is set to be on the move in the summer when his contract expires in Scotland. There’s plenty of interest from Championship sides in Johnston, but the Canaries could find their potential Aarons replacement in the 19-year-old Johnston.

Norwich City travel to West Brom on Saturday, with kick-off at 5:30pm