QPR confirm B team departures – 12-cap international and ex-Newcastle United talent let go

QPR have confirmed their academy retained list, with a number of young players let go by the R’s.

QPR’s youth academy has produced a number of first-team players over the years and it will be hoped some of the current talents can go on to break into the side under Gareth Ainsworth in the years to come.

As is the case across the EFL though, the summer means a spate of youngsters will be let go at the end of their contracts.

Now, QPR have confirmed who will be staying in their youth ranks for another season and those who will see their spells in West London come to an end ahead of next season.

Hamzad Kargbo, Rafferty Pedder and Matteo Salamon are among those who have been offered fresh terms while Henry Hawkins, Harry Murphy, Steven Bala and Deon Woodman have seen their stays extended.

12-cap Sri Lankan international Dillon De Silva will be leaving the B team when his contract expires though, as will former Arsenal and Newcastle United youngster Stan Flaherty. Elijah Anthony, Matthew Castillo-Anderson, Riley Cotter, Adam Dougui, Harry Halwax, Harun Hamid, Isaac Pitblado and Ivo Rossi are also moving on.

Shuffling the ranks…

As touched on before, clubs up and down the EFL ladder will take the chance to freshen up their academy ranks this summer. QPR are no different and the departures will free places for youngsters to step up to a higher level or for new additions to come in from other academies.

Of those to leave, there were high hopes for the likes of Da Silva and Flaherty.

Sri Lankan talent Da Silva featured on the bench for the R’s on three occasions during the 2020/21 season and scored three times in the National League during a loan spell with Torquay United. Flaherty meanwhile arrived with a strong footballing education behind him following spells with Arsenal and Newcastle but leaves without a senior matchday inclusion.