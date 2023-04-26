Opinion: Instead of a second move for Ebiowei, Hull City should target his Crystal Palace teammate

Hull City signed Malcolm Ebiowei on loan form Crystal Palace in January, with the youngster reuniting with his ex-Derby County boss Liam Rosenior.

The 19-year-old has since featured 12 times for Hull City in the Championship. He’s yet to record a goal contribution for the club, but he’s certainly been a useful signing, and he certainly looks to have a bright future in the game.

It’s already been reported that the Tigers are keen on a second loan move for Ebiowei this summer. But Rosenior might be able to find a more prolific loan signing in Ebiowei’s Palace teammate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 20-year-old Rak-Sakyi is about to complete a loan spell with Charlton Athletic in League One. He’s featured 41 times in the league for the Addicks, scoring an impressive 14 goals whilst also recording seven assists.

The versatile youngster can play in a number of positions along the right-hand side, including in a wing-back role or in a more advanced winger role.

Reports say that Palace are set to run the rule over Rak-Sakyi in the summer. The Eagles want to see whether or not he could play a part in their 2023/24 season but with Palace now all but set for another season in the top flight, whether Rak-Sakyi will be favoured in the Premier League remains to be seen.

The next logical step might be a Championship loan move. He’s been really impressive in League One this season and was even nominated for the English Football League Young Player of the Season award in League One.

Hull and Palace may have a good relationship after the Eagles allowed Ebiowei to join the club on loan, and Rosenior is a coach with a good reputation for developing younger players, so many top flight clubs might view Hull as a good loan destination for their youngsters.

And what’s more is that Hull are said to be targeting attacking signings in the summer, which makes sense given that they’ve only scored more than one goal in a game on four occasions since the turn of the year.

Rak-Sakyi will become one of the most in-demand names in the summer if he’s made available for loan, and if Hull don’t make a move for Ebiowei too early on, they might be better suited to make a move for Rak-Sakyi.