‘Nothing to write home about’ – Rotherham United v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Cardiff City in the Championship on Thursday.

Rotherham United welcome Cardiff City to the New York Stadium in the re-arranged game following the postponement of the original fixture back in March.

The Millers enter the clash in 19th place of the Championship table but a winless run of four games leaves them looking nervously over their shoulder, losing 2-1 away against Bristol City last time out.

Cardiff on the other hand have revenge in mind after they were leading 1-0 in the abandoned game last month. The Bluebirds drew 1-1 against Stoke City last time out to move level on points with Rotherham but have a slightly inferior goal difference.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“This is a true relegation six-pointer with the winning side all but confirming their Championship status for next season.

“Rotherham will feel they should already have safety wrapped up but their recent form has kept them in trouble, and Cardiff are breathing down their necks.

“The Bluebirds face Huddersfield Town after Rotherham, who are just two points behind them, making it vital they leave with at least a point to give themselves a cushion. Although I can see Cardiff leaving with all three points if they show the same levels they did in the away wins at Watford and Blackpool recently.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Cardiff City

Luke Phelps

“Both sides come into this one in some patchy form. But both have picked up enough wins since the turn of the year to give themselves a very good chance of Championship survival this season.

“Neither side is out of the woods though and that makes this game very important. I’m expecting this one to be a cagey one and quite scrappy, probably settled by the single goal.

“Rotherham’s home form is pretty decent whereas Cardiff’s away form is nothing to write home about, so I’m going to back the Millers to nick a 1-0 win.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Cardiff City