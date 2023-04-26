Millwall duo facing late fitness calls ahead of Blackpool clash

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that George Saville broke his nose against Wigan Athletic, whilst Ryan Leonard hasn’t returned to training.

Millwall find themselves in 7th place of the Championship table after a 2-1 defeat v Wigan Athletic last time out, with the Lions behind 6th place Sunderland on goal difference.

Rowett’s side have been in the top-six places for several weeks but dropped out after the result at Wigan made it just one win from their last seven games.

Millwall now have to bounce back with a must-win game away at 23rd place Blackpool on Friday night, giving Rowett’s side the chance to climb back into the play-off spots before their play-off rivals are in action.

But Rowett revealed a potential selection headache to Southwark News, with Saville suffering a broken nose against Wigan, whilst Leonard is yet to return to training following a groin injury.

Rowett said:

“I’m not sure whether Lenny will be available for Blackpool or not, he hasn’t trained yet. It’s probably going to be a little bit too soon.”

On Saville, Rowett continued:

“Sav broke his nose, I think he got elbowed in the face. I think we’ve got a couple of others with little things. Fair play to Sav, he got up and got on with it to play through the rest of the game. Hopefully that’s not an issue heading into Friday night.”

Midfield headache…

Rowett has been unable to name a settled midfield pairing for the majority of the second half of the season, with Billy Mitchell and Leonard both suffering from injuries.

However, the Millwall boss did have two potential replacements on the bench at the weekend with Jamie Shackleton and George Evans both unused substitutes. But with Shackleton’s loan ending and Evans’ contract expiring at the end of the season, the pair are unsurprisingly unfavoured given they don’t seem to fit into Rowett’s long-term plan.

Saville looks set to return on Friday but Leonard will hope to feature before the end of the season after he was replaced late on at Luton Town, but he seems to be a bit behind schedule given he hasn’t trained this week. Rowett already has George Honeyman, Murray Wallace and Charlie Cresswell all sidelined until the end of the season.

Millwall travel to Blackpool on Friday night, with kick-off at 8pm.