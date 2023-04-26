Middlesbrough man linked – The 8 Sunderland transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

After several dark years in League One, things are very much looking up for Sunderland.

The Black Cats occupy a Championship play-off spot in what is their first season back in the second tier. They have just two games of their season remaining and despite a plethora of injuries throughout the season, Tony Mowbray could yet steer Sunderland to an unexpected promotion to the Premier League.

Either way, the summer transfer window will be another busy one for the Black Cats, and one player who continues to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light is Bradley Dack. The Blackburn Rovers man previously flourished under Mowbray and reports last month claimed that Sunderland would look at a summer swoop for the Englishman.

And there’s a few other Championship names said to be on Sunderland’s radar ahead of the summer – recent reports have claimed that the Black Cats have an eye on Stoke City defender Morgan Fox, who is out of contract in the summer, with previous reports having linked the club with a surprise move for Middlesbrough ace Isaiah Jones, who’s fallen out of favour under Michael Carrick.

Elsewhere, it’s been revealed this week that Sunderland are among the sides keen on Swansea City’s Liam Cullen. The attacker has enjoyed a resurgent campaign with the Welsh club having netted eight goals in 27 league appearances across the season, with Sunderland said to be rivalling Middlesbrough and Celtic for the signing of the 24-year-old this summer.

Lastly in terms of potential incomings, Sunderland have been linked alongside the likes of Brentford in the race to sign Villarreal youngster Haissem Hassan whilst it’s also been said that the Black Cats are expected to trigger Edouard Michut‘s option to buy clause in the summer.

And as ever, there’s rumours of potential player exits at the Stadium of Light ahead of the summer, and as ever, Ross Stewart‘s name is at the centre. Reports last month claimed that Alex Neil’s Stoke City remain keen on the striker and that they were weighing up an ambitious summer swoop.

Finally, Jack Clarke has been linked with a summer move to Crystal Palace after his impressive season in the Championship.

Sunderland return to Championship action v Watford on Saturday.