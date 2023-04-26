Michael Duff sheds light on surprise absence of key Barnsley man against Ipswich Town

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has confirmed midfielder Luca Connell missed last night’s clash with Ipswich Town through illness.

Barnsley and Ipswich Town met in a huge League One clash last night and it was the visitors who emerged victorious after yet another fantastic display from Kieran McKenna’s side.

January addition Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring just before the break but there was just enough time for George Hirst to add a second too, netting in the second minute of added time. Conor Chaplin, a former Barnsley player, put the cherry on top of the cake with just less than 10 minutes to go, ending the Tykes’ faint top-two hopes.

Ahead of the game, nerves were only raised among the Oakwell faithful when it emerged midfield star Connell was absent.

There had been no pre-game suggestion that he would miss out so after the tie, manager Duff moved to shed light on his omission. As quoted by The Yorkshire Post, the Barnsley boss confirmed Connell had reported illness on Sunday and Monday, saying:

“He [Connell] reported sickness and was sick several times on Sunday night and Monday morning. But you need to be able to play without [key] players. Everyone gets injuries, sickness and suspensions.”

Fingers crossed…

Following a bout of illness, it will be hoped that Connell is fit and raring to go as soon as possible. He’s been a standout player for Barnsley this season and was missed against an Ipswich midfield pairing as strong as Massimo Luongo and Sam Morsy.

Next up for the Tykes is clash against MK Dons at the weekend and while it is now confirmed that they will be playing in the play-offs, Duff and co will be determined to bounce back to winning ways to regain the momentum they had build heading into the play-offs.

MK Dons still have it all to play for though, so this won’t be an easy tie. Mark Jackson’s side sit in 20th place, two points clear of the drop with two games left as Accrington Stanley and Morecambe close in.