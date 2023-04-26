Journalist shares huge update on Marc Spiegel’s Charlton Athletic takeover

Charlton Athletic look like they could be on the brink of completing another takeover.

Charlton Athletic fans are becoming used to takeovers of their club. They’ve seen a couple go through over the past few years, but the club has never been too far away from controversy when it comes to new owners.

Thomas Sandgaard is currently the man at the top. He came in after the club got tangled up with East Street Investments and he’s certainly steadied the ship, though it seems like Sandgaard isn’t the long-term answer for many Addicks supporters.

Marc Spiegel was revealed earlier this year to be in discussions with Sandgaard over a potential sale. Last month, Alan Nixon revealed that Spiegel remained in discussions over a potential takeover at The Valley, but Nixon also revealed that there was no real movement on the takeover and that there might have been some sort of deadline arriving in April.

Charlton’s Chief Executive Peter Storrie played down this deadline, but South London Press journalist and trusted Charlton Athletic source Richard Cawley has since revealed that a spokesperson for Spiegel says his takeover could be closed this week.

He tweeted: