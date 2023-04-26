Josh Brownhill takes to Twitter after Burnley seal Championship title

Burnley were crowned Championship champions after their 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers last night.

It was a momentous occasion for Burnley fans who witnessed their side lift the Championship title in front of local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Vincent Kompany’s side have stormed the Championship this season with 95 points to their name from 44 games so far, with the Clarets having a chance to surpass the 100-point mark if they can beat Bristol City and Cardiff City in their final two games of the season.

But promotion and now the title is secured. Every Burnley player has played a huge role in their road to the title but one player who’s been key throughout is Josh Brownhill – the midfielder has featured 39 times in the second tier this season, scoring six and assisting eight.

And taking to Twitter this morning, Brownhill – a nominee for this season’s Championship Player of the Season – shared this post:

Back to the Premier League…

Brownhill has proven himself many times in the Championship. This season has perhaps been the best of his career so far though – playing in a more technical Kompany side has really brought the best out of Brownhill who will be better prepared to tackle the Premier League next season.

He performed well last time round but Brownhill and indeed this whole Burnley outfit look like a much better unit under Kompany, and fans will be optimistic ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

A lot of work needs to be done in the transfer market though, but it looks like we could see a fair few faces arriving at Turf Moor in the summer transfer window.

Burnley take on Brownhill’s former club Bristol City at 3pm on Saturday.