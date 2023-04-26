Hartlepool United make significant ownership announcement

Hartlepool United have announced that the club is to be put up for sale as they prepare to drop out of the EFL.

Hartlepool United have embarked on a season to forget and it looks inevitable to end in relegation from League Two.

As it stands, the Pools sit in 23rd place. They’re six points away from safety with two games remaining and would need to win both of their remaining games while hoping Crawley Town lose both of theirs. Even then, they’d still need a six-goal swing in goal difference as well.

There have been critics aplenty in a tough season on and off the pitch and now, in a big development, chairman Raj Singh has confirmed that the club will be put up for sale. In a statement released on the club website, Singh stated he feels the need to listen to those who voiced their opinions after Saturday’s defeat to Crawley Town.

He said:

“This comes as an incredibly tough decision, perhaps the toughest I have ever had to make, but I will formally be putting the Club up for sale. It is certainly not what I had intended to do but I feel I must listen to the voices from Saturday.”

Singh went on to express his hurt and upset but vowed to financially back the club until a new owner is confirmed. He went on to confirm that John Askey will remain in charge next season in a positive development for supporters.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

A necessary move?

It can’t be doubted that Singh has done plenty of good during his tenure at Hartlepool United. He saved them from administration upon his takeover and ultimately oversaw their return to the EFL.

But after a season to forget, it does feel as though his position is untenable. With an inevitable drop coming, the new owner will hopefully be able to lead Hartlepool United back to the EFL as soon as possible, with a solid budget promised.

News of Askey’s stay is a big bonus for United too. Despite the continued struggle for results, he has impressed supporters and it will be hoped that he can be the man to lead the club forward again.

Before the end of the season though, Hartlepool have games against Barrow and Stockport County to see to.