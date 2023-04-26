Duo targeted by PL clubs – The 6 Bristol City transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Bristol City returned to winning ways against Rotherham United last time out, but it’s too late for the Robins to mount a challenge to finish in the top half.

Bristol City’s season has been hindered by inconsistency, with the Robins previously unbeaten for 12 games in all competitions at the beginning of 2023, but heading towards a bottom half finish in the Championship.

Nigel Pearson has put the groundwork in place for a more successful season next year, ahead of what is sure to be a busy summer window in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Bristol City look set to part with Championship Young Player of the Year Alex Scott, with the 19-year-old heavily linked with a summer exit in a deal that could bring the Robins a £25million fee – a deal that could fund a summer overhaul.

Elsewhere in terms potential outgoings, centre-back Zak Vyner has been linked with a move to Brentford. The 25-year-old has missed just one league game for the Robins all season and has unsurprisingly caught the eye of Brentford. Vyner’s has just one year left on his current deal and that could force City to cash in.

In terms of potential signings, Bristol City were reported to be in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie in a potential £2million deal. McCrorie could be seen as an ideal replacement for Vyner but Pearson will be hoping the pair could become a solid partnership if the deal materialises.

Bristol City are also said to be interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips who is currently enjoying a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town. The 21-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but the Robins will likely face fierce competition from other Championship sides here.

Lastly, the Robins are reportedly set to reignite interest in Crystal Palace defender Jake O’Brien and AFC Wimbledon left-back Jack Currie in the summer window, with City having had a £600,000 bid for Currie turned down in January.

Bristol City host Burnley on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.