Chelsea ace eyed – The 4 Barnsley transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Barnsley’s hopes of automatic promotion were ended last night after they were beaten 3-0 by Ipswich Town.

The Tykes’ only chance of an immediate return to the Championship is now via the play-offs, with their opponents still to be confirmed with two games left.

Transfer plans are in mind whether Barnsley achieve promotion or face another season in League One, with there already plenty of players linked to the club ahead of the summer.

In potential incoming striker options, Barnsley have been linked to Chelsea youngster Bryan Fiabema. The 20-year-old is out of contract in the summer and looks set to move on from Stamford Bridge in the hope of landing first-team opportunities elsewhere. Fiabema is said to be keen on a move to the continent but his agent is pushing for a switch to Barnsley.

Also in a possible attacking addition, Barnsley are reportedly amongst other Yorkshire clubs tracking Halifax Town attacker Millenic Alli. The 23-year-old has scored eight times this season while mainly playing out wide, although the Irish forward is also capable of playing as a striker.

Elsewhere, Michael Duff’s side are reportedly interested in signing Dunfermline Athletic defender Rhys Breen, who will be a free agent in the summer as it stands. The centre-back has helped Dunfermline win the Scottish League One at a canter this season and has interest from Northern Irish side Glentoran.

Barnsley could land on loan centre-back Bobby Thomas permanently, with Duff and Thomas both believing there’s an option to buy clause in the 22-year-old’s loan contract, although it may only become active if Barnsley win promotion. With parent club Burnley winning promotion, it would be a surprise if he jumps into Vincent Kompany’s first-team, potential opening the door to a summer exit.

Barnsley travel to MK Dons on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.