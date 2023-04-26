Charlton Athletic star eyed – The 9 Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Blackburn Rovers’ play-off hopes took another hit last night and while their top-six bid is the main focus, one eye will be on their summer window plans.

Blackburn Rovers endured a dismal January and it has to be argued that their struggles in the winter transfer window have hindered their bid to earn a play-off spot this season.

The same errors and shortcomings simply have to be avoided this summer. It will be hoped Rovers’ business can be done in good time and plenty of rumours have already started to circulate in recent weeks.

Starting off with potential incomings, one man said to be on Blackburn’s radar is Brighton’s Andy Moran. The Seagulls are keen for the attacker to gain more senior experience after another strong season at youth level and a loan exit could be on the cards.

Another youngster linked with Rovers is Thomas Bloxham of Spurs. The teenager spent time on trial with the Championship side and it has been said that he will join the club on a professional deal this summer when his deal expires. Mark Harris is another out of contract player rumoured to be on Blackburn’s radar, with his Cardiff City deal up at the end of the season.

Harris isn’t the only striker to have been linked either. Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn is being monitored by Rovers too, according to reports, but Dean Holden has said he is not for sale. Kevin Nisbet of Hibernian is also reportedly a target but Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Preston are also interested (Daily Mail – via the Daily Record Live, 18.04.23, 07:10).

The last of the attackers linked is Aberdeen star Duk, who Burnley and Hull City are also tracking, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are also racing to sign out of contract Exeter City man Josh Key, though the Swans are claimed to be the favourites in that transfer battle.

Midfielder Mandela Keita is reported to be on the radar at Ewood Park as well. The likes of Leeds United and Norwich City are also following the Royal Antwerp loan star closely though, so Blackburn could face competition for his signature too.

Ending on potential outgoings, Adam Wharton is rumoured to be drawing growing interest from the top-flight. Newcastle United are among those said to be watching his performances, while Crystal Palace are also admirers.