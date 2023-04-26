Charlton Athletic man linked – The 4 Millwall transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Millwall dropped out of the play-off spots after they were beaten 2-1 by bottom of the table Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Millwall have spent the last few weeks sat in the top-six of the Championship, but just one win in their previous seven games has seen them drop out of the play-off places.

Gary Rowett’s side can still finish in the play-offs but they may have blown their golden chance. But planning for next season already looks to be underway with the Lions included in a number of transfer stories as we approach the end of the season.

The big story for the Lions in January was the failed swoop for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet who rejected a £2.3million move to The Den. But according to The Scottish Sun, the Lions are back in the hunt for him. The 26-year-old has scored ten goals in 14 league games for Hibs so far this season after recovering from a knee injury at the start of the campaign. Millwall won’t be alone in his pursuit though – Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Preston are also keen.

Elsewhere, Millwall are ready to battle fellow Championship sides to sign Charlton Athletic teenager Miles Leaburn according to reports. The 19-year-old has scored 11 times in 33 league games for the Addicks this season, making his mark in his breakout season at The Valley.

Millwall are also tracking another star of League One in the shape of Shrewsbury Town midfielder Killian Phillips, who has played 16 times for the Shrews since joining on loan in January from Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old has three goals and two assists to his name and enters the last year of his Selhurst Park contract in the summer.

Lastly, Millwall are also reportedly after Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones who has supposedly been told he can leave The Riverside in the summer after being on the periphery of Michael Carrick’s plans. Carrick though has since played down reports of Jones being available for a summer transfer.

Millwall travel to Blackpool on Friday night in an attempt to salvage their play-off dream.