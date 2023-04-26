Burnley linked with summer swoop for 28-year-old left-back who Brighton wanted to sign in January

Burnley are being linked with a summer move for Wolfsburg defender Paulo Otavio.

The Brazilian plays as a left-back and has been with Wolfsburg since joining from Ingolstadt in 2019, having previously played in Austria and Brazil, but he sees his current contract expire in the summer.

And the 28-year-old Otavio could yet make his way to England this summer with Championship title-winners Burnley. Reports coming out of South America (via Sport Witness) claim that Burnley, as well as CSKA Moscow, RCD Mallorca, and Al Saad are all keen on the full-back.

Otavio also admitted earlier this year that Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion showed an interest in signing him in the January transfer window of this year.

The left-back void…

When Maatsen’s loan spell ends, Kompany will arguably be left without a recognised left-back, and so it’s certainly a position that will need bolstering in the summer transfer window.

A return for Maatsen makes a lot of sense but after his impressive showing with Burnley, there could be a few Premier League sides eyeing him up in the summer.

Otavio though could be a shrewd bet – he’s featured 25 times in the German top flight this season and has made five assists, and the sheer amount of interest in him should tell Kompany all he needs to know about the Brazilian.

What’s more is that Brighton’s player recruitment has been phenomenal over the past few years, so the fact that they like Otavio is promising.

Up next for Burnley is a trip to Bristol City this weekend.