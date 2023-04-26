Atletico Madrid man linked – The 9 Sheffield United transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Sheffield United look set for a return to the Premier League and will need to prepare for the top-flight appropriately this summer.

Sheffield United are four points ahead of 3rd place Luton Town as it stands and while only three points separate the two, the Blades boast two games in hand. That means victory in their next game against West Brom tonight can confirm their return to the top-flight.

Plans will be in mind for the upcoming window and a whole host of players have been linked with the club ahead of the summer already.

Regarding outgoings though, the Blades could still be in for a fight to keep some key players even with promotion. Fabrizio Romano has said that Senegalese forward Iliman Ndiaye is ‘expected’ to get a big move this summer, with Everton alongside Italian sides in admiring the Sheffield United talent.

Another who United could struggle to hold onto is Anel Ahmedhodzic. The Bosnian has been a huge hit since joining last summer and claims of interest from Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Wolves and Leicester City.

As for potential incomings, numerous rumours have emerged. A new goalkeeper could be on the radar for Paul Heckingbottom amid new links with Turkish international and Trabzonspor captain Ugurcan Cakir, though Nottingham Forest, AS Monaco, Zenit St. Petersburg and Al-Nassr are also said to be keen.

Two right-backs have also been linked with the Blades. Ex-Sheffield United youngster Kyle Walker is said to be ‘most interested’ in a Bramall Lane return despite Aston Villa interest, while Matt Doherty is another rumoured to be on the radar as the end of his short-term Atletico Madrid deal nears. Both of those reports came courtesy of 90min.

Elsewhere, The Star has said that Manchester City expect the Blades to make a permanent move for loan star Tommy Doyle following his successful campaign on loan with the club.

There could be an arrival from the red side of Manchester too, with Manchester United youngster Zach Giggs, son of Ryan, spending time on trial with Sheffield United.

In attack, United were among the sides linked with a summer swoop for Kevin Nisbet (Daily Mail – via the Daily Record Live, 18.04.23, 07:10). He has continued to light up the Scottish Premiership after opting against a January move to Millwall but could make a switch ahead of next season.

Last but not least, the Blades are said to be among those keen on Chiedozie Ogbene, who is nearing the end of his contract with fellow Championship side Rotherham United.