AFC Wimbledon starlet set to make transfer decision amid bids from three Premier League clubs

AFC Wimbledon youth goalkeeper Spike Brits is set to make a decision on which Premier League club he will join, according to The Guardian.

Wimbledon’s 15-year-old stopper Brits has trained with the first-team this season and was previously called up to the England U16s squad back in October and December, starting against Belgium and Turkey.

The schoolboy has played for the Dons U18s side this season but looks set to move on from Plough Lane in the summer. Brits was previously linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United earlier in the year.

According to The Guardian, Brits is set to make a decision on his future alongside his family and advisers over the next week over what side he will join after being the subject of bids from three unnamed Premier League sides.

Future star…

The chance to take the next step in Brits’ career is an exciting one but a decision he must choose carefully in order to give him the best chance of eventually breaking through as a first-team goalkeeper.

Brits has already made his mark on the international stage in England’s youth ranks and given his promise, it will be no surprise if he moves onto bigger things.

AFC Wimbledon have proved in recent years they are a key hub in south-west London for bringing through youth talent. The Dons previously nurtured Millwall’s Tyler Burey, Huddersfield Town’s Jack Rudoni and former Stoke City keeper Josef Bursik, who joined Club Brugge in January.

Johnnie Jackson’s side are safe from relegation and will remain a Football League side next season, although their recent run of five games without a win leaves them in 21st place.