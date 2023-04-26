AFC Wimbledon star scouted – The 4 Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday will have one eye on their summer plans but their transfer window will be heavily down to how their promotion push ends.

Sheffield Wednesday look set for the play-offs once again after Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle’s victories last night; an outcome that seemed almost impossible during their club record run of 23 league games without defeat.

The recruitment plans for the Championship and League One could have some big differences but that hasn’t stopped the Owls from identifying some early targets it seems. Plenty of players have been linked with a Hillsborough move ahead of the summer.

Checks are being made on potential targets before the end of the season and one said to be on Wednesday’s radar is Dylan Smith, who has broken into Ross County’s starting XI at the age of just 16. There looks to be high profile competition for his signature though, with Everton and Newcastle United making checks too.

Another player the Owls rumoured to have scouted is AFC Wimbledon’s new star Ali Al-Hamadi.

The Dons recruited the Iraqi international from Wycombe Wanderers in January and since then, the 21-year-old has managed nine goals and an assist. He too has other admirers though – Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Ipswich Town are said to have watched Al-Hamadi too.

In-form Halifax Town man Millenic Alli is another said to be on the radar at Hillsborough. Alli, 23, has Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday on his tail ahead of a possible summer move.

Last but not least, Crystal Palace’s loaned out winger Scott Banks has reportedly drawn attention and the Owls are among those keeping tabs on his situation. Doubt surrounds his future at Selhurst Park and after a bright season on loan with Bradford City, Wednesday are alongside Plymouth Argyle, Charlton Athletic, Peterborough United and more in monitoring the Scot.