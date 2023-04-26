3 Lyndon Dykes replacements QPR should consider as Michael Beale’s admiration persists

QPR are no strangers to interest in their key players and Lyndon Dykes has been linked with a move away from Loftus Road on a fairly regular basis.

Winter interest from Rangers and former R’s boss Michael Beale was reported and earlier this month, it was claimed that his admiration remained ahead of a possible summer swoop.

That could leave QPR in need of another striker, so with that in mind, we put forward three strikers who Gareth Ainsworth and co should consider in the upcoming transfer window…

Sory Kaba – Cardiff City (on loan from FC Midtjylland)

It’s no secret that Ainsworth likes a physical striker and Kaba’s performances for relegation rivals Cardiff City must’ve caught his eye. The Guinea international has been a huge hit with the Bluebirds with his power and work-rate proving key in their bid to survive.

He hasn’t necessarily been the most prolific striker in previous spells of his career but with eight goals in 14 games since signing for Cardiff, he could have a future in English football.

Keinan Davis – Watford (on loan from Aston Villa)

Another on loan striker and another with a dominant physical presence. Keinan Davis was huge for Nottingham Forest as they won promotion last season and while six goals in 32 games for Watford hasn’t exactly seen him replicate that success, he’s another who could be a great signing for Ainsworth.

His Aston Villa contract is up in 2024 so a summer move could be on the cards again, be it temporary or permanent.

Fraser Hornby – KV Oostende (on loan from Stade Reims)

Last but not least is ex-Everton striker Hornby, who has enjoyed success in Belgium this season. The 23-year-old has managed eight goals and two assists for a struggling Oostende side and looks to be coming good on the potential he showed at youth level.

This season has shown players who have impressed in Belgium can come over and thrive in the Championship too, with Burnley utilising that market to great effect.