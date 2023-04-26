3 forwards Swansea City should consider this summer amid loan battle for Premier League talent

Swansea City were among the sides linked with Brighton & Hove Albion’s versatile forward Andy Moran earlier this week.

Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are all said to hold an interest in Moran. The youngster has starred in the PL2 this season and with first-team chances eluding him at the moment, he could head out on loan in the summer.

The battle for his signature looks to be a lively one though, so it could be wise for the Swans to consider some potential alternatives. Here, we put forward three who could be good loan additions to Russell Martin’s side.

Oscar Bobb – Manchester City

If a versatile, talented attacker is on the radar for Swansea City, Oscar Bobb will surely pique interests in South Wales.

The Norwegian starlet looks ready for a shot in senior football after yet another strong campaign with City’s U21s. He’s managed eight goals and 17 assists in 33 games this season, playing as a striker, attacking midfielder and out on either wing.

Reda Khadra – Brighton & Hove Albion

Khadra is a name Swansea fans will be familiar with after his spells in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and now Birmingham City. He can run hot and cold at times but on his game, he’s a dangerous and exciting forward.

The 21-year-old has that senior experience that some other options might not be able to offer too and Martin could get the best out of his talents if Khadra is given ample game time.

Omari Hutchinson – Chelsea

Last but not least is Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson, who is another player who looks ready for a move into first-team football. He’s been in and around the senior side at Stamford Bridge but he too finds most of his action in the U21s setup.

Hutchinson, 19, mainly plays on the right-wing or as an attacking midfielder but can play at striker too. He could be a great loan addition for any Championship side in the market for a lively, versatile forward this summer.