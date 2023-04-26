15-goal striker linked – The 3 Portsmouth transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Portsmouth will remain in League One next season after missing out on the play-offs for the third season running.

Pompey are out of the running to finish in the top-six after winning just one of their last five games, but they have shown at times they’re on the right path under John Mousinho this season.

With two games left, Portsmouth will be looking to finish the season as strongly as possible, allowing Mousinho to get one final look at his side before heading into the summer transfer window.

And Portsmouth have seemingly put a new striker on their shopping list, as they join Blackpool, Birmingham City, and Wigan Athletic as the interested parties in Larne striker Lee Bonis. The 23-year-old has scored 15 goals for the Northern Irish outfit this season and will reportedly cost around £300,000.

Elsewhere, Mousinho has suggested that Portsmouth will look into signing on loan Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard permanently in the summer. The 22-year-old arrived at Fratton Park in January and has played eight games for Pompey so far, starting the previous two. Bernard’s contract at Old Trafford is up in the summer and he looks set to be available on a free transfer.

Portsmouth will also be keen to keep hold of 16-year-old Koby Mottoh, who has attracted interest from Manchester City amongst other top clubs. Mottoh is yet to feature for the first-team but his performances for Pompey’s U18s have seen him become hot property ahead of the summer.

Despite the report, Mousinho distanced Mottoh from any move, saying ‘we know nothing of any of the interest’. Mottah is yet to sign a pro contract at Fratton Park and his future is certainly one to keep an eye on should the interest in him materialise.

Portsmouth return to League One action away at Derby County this weekend.