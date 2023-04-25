Stoke City man targeted: The 4 West Brom transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

West Brom’s season has been a rollercoaster so far, with the Baggies’ play-off hopes still alive despite tasting defeat at the weekend.

Carlos Corberan’s side slipped to 9th in the table following their 2-1 defeat at home against Sunderland last time out. However, the Baggies’ previous back-to-back wins leave means their play-off chances aren’t done yet ahead of their game in hand against Sheffield United.

It seems likely the Baggies side will see a summer overhaul by Corberan, who will want to put his mark on the squad ahead of another season in the Championship should they fail to achieve their faint promotion hopes via the play-offs.

One of the main names linked with a move to The Hawthorns is Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene, who is out of contract in the summer and looks set to leave the Millers.

He has managed eight goals and four assists across all competitions so far this season, impressing in a Rotherham side who remain in danger of relegation. The 25-year-old is set to have many suitors with Sheffield United and Standard Liege also mentioned in his pursuit.

Another hotly-linked name is Motherwell full-back Max Johnston who also sees his contract expire at the end of the season. The 19-year-old has registered five goal involvements in just 14 games for Motherwell since January and has reportedly caught the eye of four Championship sides, including West Brom.

Elsewhere, West Brom are reportedly set to do battle with Sunderland and Coventry City to sign Stoke City defender Morgan Fox. The 29-year-old sees his contract in the Potteries expire at the end of the season and would add key versatility to the Baggies backline having played at left-back and centre-back.

Lastly, the Baggies could snap up Ipswich Town youngster Albie Armin in the summer when his contract expires at Portman Road, after the 18-year-old spent time at West Brom on trial. Armin has also been on trial with Premier League side Brentford – meaning the Baggies face tough competition if they want to bring him in.

West Brom’s summer transfer window will be pivotal to their chances of a serious promotion push next season if they do fail to achieve an unfancied promotion this season. Corberan will be keen to add strength in depth with the Baggies’ season blighted by injuries.