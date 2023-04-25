Southampton ace linked – The 8 Ipswich Town transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Ipswich Town’s summer transfer window plans will differ heavily depending on whether or not they win promotion from League One this season.

The Tractor Boys are in a strong position in the fight for a top-two spot, sitting in 2nd place ahead of Sheffield Wednesday with a game in hand. That game will be played against Barnsley tonight and a victory could move them four points clear of the Owls.

Plans for the summer will already be in the works and in the run up to the window, a whole host of transfer rumours have already emerged regarding potential moves in and out of Portman Road.

Starting with a potential departure, Christian Walton has drawn interest from elsewhere. Following claims that Town could struggle to retain his services if they fail to win promotion, Championship side Middlesbrough have been linked with the ‘keeper as a potential alternative to current loan man Zack Steffen.

One who looks destined for pastures new is academy talent Calum Logan. He is reported to have been in North London to finalise a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur, marking an impressive move for the young defender.

Regarding possible incomings, a whole host of eye-catching players have been linked with Ipswich Town.

Earlier this month, The Sun claimed the Tractor Boys are set to spend big if they promotion and Southampton forward Adam Armstrong has been considered as an option. The ex-Newcastle United has struggled to make a telling impact with the Saints but starred in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers previously.

He’s not the only attacker to have been linked either. AFC Wimbledon’s in-form starlet Ali Al-Hamadi is said to be on the radar, as is Portsmouth talisman Colby Bishop.

League Two assist king Elliot Watt is another claimed to be on Ipswich’s radar. They’re not the only ones keen on him either, with Plymouth Argyle also interested after his starring campaign with Salford City.

Last but not least, a right-sided defender could be on the radar. Livingston captain Nicky Devlin was mentioned as an Ipswich target last week as he approaches the end of his contract. Josh Key is in a similar situation as his deal nears expiry and he too is said to be on the radar at Portman Road.