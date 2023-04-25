Sheffield United alongside Nottingham Forest and Monaco in pursuit of 22-cap international

Sheffield United are among the sides keen on Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, as per reporter Ekrem Konur.

Sheffield United look bound for the Premier League and ahead of the 2023/24 season, they’ll have an important summer window to deal with. Of course, seeing out the promotion bid is the priority, but one eye will be on potential additions.

Reports have suggested that a goalkeeper will be on the radar with Sam Johnstone linked last month.

Now, new claims from reporter Ekrem Konur have revealed another shot-stopper reportedly on the radar at Bramall Lane.

Speaking on Twitter, Konur says that Sheffield United are among the numerous sides keen on Turkey international Ugurcan Cakir. Clubs across the world are said to be monitoring the Trabzonspor man, with Nottingham Forest, AS Monaco, Zenit St. Petersburg and Al-Nassr all mentioned as suitors.

27-year-old Cakir is the captain of Trabzonspor and has been capped 22 times by the Turkish national team since making his debut in 2019.

A position to strengthen?

Wes Foderingham has been the go-to ‘keeper for Sheffield United this season and while there has been some tricky moments for the 32-year-old at times, he’s been a trusty shot-stopper for the majority of the campaign. He’s kept 18 clean sheets in 41 games across all competitions and has conceded an impressive 36 goals.

However, with the Premier League on the horizon, there will be questions over his status as no.1 moving forward.

He’s never played in the top-flight before so someone with a bit more pedigree at the top of the game could be worth bringing in. Cakir could offer that having played 159 Super Lig games in his career alongside his caps for Turkey.