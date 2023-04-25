Report shares major update on Edouard Michut’s Sunderland future as PSG loan spell nears an end

Sunderland are expected to sign on loan PSG midfielder Edouard Michut permanently, according to reports in France.

Michut joined Sunderland on a season-long loan deal from PSG last summer. The 20-year-old played just four of Sunderland’s league games before Christmas but has since gone on to make 22 league appearances, missing just two games since the New Year.

Michut’s future at Sunderland was previously reported by Fabrizio Romano, who claimed that the Black Cats have a €2.5million buy option clause included in the deal, that would rise to €5million if they were to be promoted. Romano also reported that Premier League side Fulham were monitoring the situation.

It’s now been reported by French outlet L’Equipe (via Inside Futbol) that Sunderland are expected to trigger their option to buy, with a meeting scheduled between the two clubs and Michut’s representatives to sort out the details.

Sunderland to trigger the clause…

Micht has been a revelation in 2023 for Sunderland, becoming one of the side’s key players following a tough start to life in England which saw him play for the Black Cats’ U21 side to help his transition into English football.

Tony Mowbray has put a lot of faith in his Sunderland youngsters this season and so far it’s paid off. The Black Cats have climbed into the play-off spots following a run of three wins from their previous four games.

Michut’s bold switch to Wearside has seemingly paid off with his path at PSG blocked by the plethora of midfield options already at the disposal of Christophe Galtier. And Michut could be about to feature for France’s U20 side who kick off their World Cup campaign at the end of May, clashing with the play-offs if Michut is selected for the national side and Sunderland finish in the top-six.

Sunderland host Watford on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.