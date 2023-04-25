Rangers target swoop for Norwich City midfielder

Rangers are interested in signing Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell, according to the Daily Mail.

Dowell has played just 23 times in the league this season but has registered eight goal involvements from predominately a centre-midfield role. However, the 25-year-old hasn’t played since February due to a knee injury.

The 16-time England U21 international joined the Canaries in 2020 from boyhood club Everton, playing 75 times so far for Norwich City. But, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and his current injury problem, he may have played his last game for the Canaries.

According to the Daily Mail, Dowell could follow in Todd Cantwell’s footsteps, with Rangers boss Michael Beale keen on bringing Dowell to Ibrox as he looks to build a team capable of beating runaway league leaders Celtic to next season’s title.

Move to Ibrox?

Rangers look set to lose Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent on free transfers in the summer when their contracts in Govan expire, with the latter linked with a move to promoted Burnley as a free agent.

Dowell looks incredibly unlikely to be playing top-flight football with Norwich next season after the Canaries were beaten 3-0 at home by Swansea City last time out, all but ending any play-off hope they had left. That could leave the Ormskirk-born man to potentially weigh up a fresh challenge at Rangers.

David Wagner looks sure to have a busy transfer window ahead of him as he looks to rebuild Norwich following a poor first season back in the Championship. Dowell has played just seven league games under Wagner since the German took due to injury, starting every game and scoring four times.

Dowell’s exit, especially on a free, could be a blow to Wagner’s plans considering the form the versatile midfielder showed before his injury.