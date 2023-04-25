Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United keen on Scottish Premiership defender, report claims

Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United are interested in signing Aberdeen centre-back Angus MacDonald, according to Football League World.

MacDonald joined Aberdeen in January on a short-term contract in January, signing from Swindon Town.

The 30-year-old previously played for Barnsley and Hull City before leaving Rotherham United and since swapping for Swindon for Scotland, MacDonald has made a good impression.

The Winchester-born defender’s performances are now garnering interest from high flying League One clubs too, according to Football League World. They claim that there is firm interest from Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United as well as some Championship clubs with MacDonald set to become a free agent in the summer.

Back to League One?

MacDonald’s form this season looks to be rewarded by a summer return to England should he decide to do so, although a contract extension at Aberdeen hasn’t been ruled out.

Since arriving in the SPFL, MacDonald has played every minute available in the league to him since joining, even assisting the winning goal against St. Johnstone earlier this month. He’s helped the Dons embark on a seven-game winning streak, cementing their 3rd place in the table and the prospect of European football.

Plymouth are on course for a return to the Championship next season. Steven Schumacher’s side currently sit two points clear of 3rd place Sheffield Wednesday with a game in hand.

Peterborough meanwhile face a close battle to finish in the play-off spots, currently sitting two points behind the top six with two games to play. That could put Posh behind Plymouth in the race to sign MacDonald, but it remains to be seen if the claimed interest develops into anything serious looking ahead to the summer.