Opinion: West Brom should plot summer loan move for this Everton man if the Toffees stay up

West Brom’s season has been marred by injuries and inconsistency. But when Carlos Corberan gets to the summer transfer window and has a chance to put his own stamp on the side, we should see the best of the Baggies.

West Brom lost 2-1 at home to Sunderland last weekend. The defeat leaves the Baggies in 9th place of the Championship table and two points outside the top-six with three games of their season remaining. Promotion remains very much on the cards for West Brom but the feeling among fans is that promotion is a far-fetched possibility, and if the club were to earn it, they would come crashing back down after one season.

Regardless of what division they’re playing in next season though, the club will need bodies in the summer – particularly strikers. Daryl Dike has picked up yet another long-term injury which will rule him out until later in the year, leaving the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant as Corberan’s only recognised strikers.

Thomas-Asante has been a decent signing for the Baggies having netted seven times in 30 league outings this season, compared to Grant who’s really struggled, scoring just three in the league this season. Assuming that West Brom remain in the Championship next season, one name who could potentially be available for loan and who could be a really shrewd signing is Everton’s Ellis Simms.

The powerful 22-year-old started the season on loan at Sunderland. He scored seven in 17 league outings for the Black Cats before being recalled by the Toffees – he’s since scored one in nine Premier League outings for the club. Everton remain in danger of dropping down into the Championship and if that happens, then the idea of them loaning Simms out becomes more unrealistic.

But with Sean Dyche at the helm, fans will still have a good feeling about their chances this season, and if they stay up then loaning out Simms for next season – and leaving him out on loan – seems like a likely bet.

For West Brom, they’d be signing a proven Championship striker on loan for the season, bringing competition and depth to their attacking ranks, and for Simms it’d be a great chance to play in an attacking-minded team, that could well be challenging for automatic promotion next season.