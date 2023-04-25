Opinion: Manchester United youngster could be perfect Nathan Tella alternative for Burnley

Burnley are heading to the Premier League, and they can secure the Championship crown when they take on Blackburn Rovers later this evening.

We’ve all heard and read about how fantastic Burnley have been this season. They’re returning to the Premier League after a one-season hiatus in the Championship and under Vincent Kompany, they look like a competently new and revitalised side.

Southampton loan man Nathan Tella is their top scorer. He’s been one of their best players throughout the course of the 2022/23 campaign, with 17 goals and five assists to his name – Burnley want to bring him back on a permanent basis but with Southampton looking set for relegation to the Championship, a Burnley move for Tella might not be so straight-forward.

So Kompany might need to keep his options open going into the summer, and one player who could be a fantastic alternative is Manchester United’s Amad Diallo. The £37million man has shone on loan with Sunderland this season, netting 12 in 35 league outings for the Black Cats whose fans have really warmed to the 20-year-old.

He’s set to return to United in the pre-season but manager Erik ten Hag is yet to decide whether or not Diallo will play a role in United’s first-team next season. It suggests that another loan move could be on the cards and with Diallo having lit up the Championship, a move to a Premier League club might be the ideal next step.

And Burnley could be the ideal place – they play an expansive brand of football which is what United will want Diallo playing if they send him out on loan, and game time could be readily available, especially if Tella doesn’t re-sign.

Kompany’s side might also be able to count on their relationship with United, which saw Wout Weghorst join the Red Devils on loan in January.

A potentially shrewd move, but one that would need a lot of work form both parties.