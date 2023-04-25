Opinion: Blackburn Rovers moving for out of contract Sheffield United man makes total sense

Blackburn Rovers’ season could slowly peter out into a frustrating one, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sitting in 8th place of the table.

Rovers have three games of their season remaining. And despite only sitting outside the top-six on goal difference, the thought of Blackburn moving back into the play-off places before the end of the season and then progressing in the play-offs seems quite far-fetched.

Still, it’s been an impressive first season for Tomasson who’s made a lot of positive changes to the club, and fans should have plenty of optimism going into the next season. Whether Rovers are playing in the Championship or the Premier League though, plenty of summer signings are needed, and one position that will need strengthening is in central midfield.

Bradley Dack’s future remains up in the air, Tyler Morton will see his loan spell from Liverpool come to an end, and Adam Wharton is attracting serious Premier League interest. Tomasson then will surely need midfield additions in the summer and one potentially perfect signing would be Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood.

Many might agree that the 32-year-old is enjoying his best season in a Sheffield United shirt. He’s featured 42 times in the league, scoring twice and assisting five from midfield, but he sees his contract expire in the summer and there’s an alarming lack of reports suggesting that a new one is in the pipelines.

United’s season isn’t over yet – they look set to join Burnley in earning promotion to the Premier League and that could well change the club’s stance on a new deal for Norwood, who’s been with the club for five years now.

The player has suggested that he’d like to stay but that the decision isn’t his to make. But if he does become a free agent then there’ll be Championship clubs all over him – he’s an experienced and classy midfielder who’s technical nature would be well-suited to Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers side.

He could be an ideal replacement, or even an upgrade on players like Morton and Dack, and on a free transfer it would be an amazingly shrewd move for Rovers to make this summer.

But it all depends on whether he really does leave United on a free transfer, which remains to be seen.