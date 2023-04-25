‘Nothing I can do’ – Sheffield United mainstay makes contract admission as current deal winds down

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has said he wants to stay at Bramall Lane but admitted there’s nothing he can do as he waits on a decision from the club.

Sheffield United man Norwood has been a mainstay in the side since first signing on an initial loan in August 2018. That temporary move was made permanent the following January and overall, he’s now played 218 times for the Blades.

47 of those outings have come this season and while there have been critics at times, the 32-year-old remains a serious creative force for Paul Heckingbottom and co. He’s managed three goals and five assists in all competitions thus far.

However, doubt has surrounded his long-term future for much of this season. His deal expires at the end of the campaign and while Transfermarkt says a 12-month extension option is included, it seems Norwood is still in the dark over his fate.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield United man has said that while he’d love to stay, he feels there’s nothing he can do. He said:

“Obviously, it’s one of those where you want it sorted but there’s nothing I can do, it’s not up to me, nothing has been said, so we’ll see what happens.

“I have said before, the club knows my position but it’s not up to me, it’s up to the people who run the football club.”

Norwood went on to add:

“I have always said I feel at home here, I can see myself staying here. I would love to stay here, I have said that.

“We’ve all bought into it and our children have grown up together, there’s a real family feel behind the scene here and hopefully we can keep that together.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen just how Norwood’s situation pans out, but it’s clear to see what he wants. Much of the fanbase reflect his feelings too. He’s been a great servant for the Blades and his passing range and creativity from deep has been pivotal this season.

He looks to have had an influential role in the development of loan ace Tommy Doyle, who has grown stronger and stronger in midfield as time has gone on. Norwood could continue to play a similar role with the likes of Ismaila Coulibaly and Ollie Arblaster too while maintaining an important role in the XI himself.

Until a decision is made though, the full focus will be on seeing out the season as strongly as possible as United look to officially wrap up their return to the Premier League.