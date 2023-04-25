Middlesbrough could make summer swoop for Ipswich Town man, report claims

Championship hopefuls Middlesbrough ‘will be interested’ in Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton, if the club can’t make Zack Steffen’s stay permanent, claims Football League World.

Middlesbrough signed Steffen on loan from Manchester City last summer. The American has since become a key player for Michael Carrick’s side, and the player himself has suggested that his future lies away from the Etihad.

But Football League World are now claiming that Middlesbrough will take an interest in Ipswich Town man Walton, 27, should the club not be able to sign Steffen on a permanent basis from City.

It’s certainly an odd link – Walton joined Ipswich on a permanent basis from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer and has featured in all 43 of his side’s League One futures so far this season, keeping 21 clean sheets – the joint-most amount in League One.

Walton though spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and he was less than impressive, so for a Boro side that could be playing in the Premier League next season, this emerging Walton rumour certainly seems debatable.

Walton to Boro…

If Middlesbrough can’t sign Steffen in the summer then they’ll certainly need to sign a new goalkeeper. But regardless of what division they’re in, a move for Walton doesn’t seem very realistic.

Ipswich could well be playing in the Championship next season and if Boro remain in the Championship, Walton jumping ship doesn’t seem like a very likely outcome.

And if Boro are in the Premier League, they’ll surely want a goalkeeper with Premier League pedigree, which Walton doesn’t really have.

Middlesbrough certainly look set for a busy summer but whether or not Walton is someone that arrives at the club remains to be seen.