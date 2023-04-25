Manchester United’s Alvaro Fernandez comments on potential Preston North End loan return

Alvaro Fernandez has shone on loan with Preston North End this season.

The ex-Real Madrid man joined from Manchester United ahead of this season and he’s since featured 37 times in the Championship, grabbing four assists along the way.

He’s been a key player for Ryan Lowe’s side who’ve enjoyed a strong season in the Championship – Preston currently sit in 10th and two points outside the top-six, but another season in the Championship is looking more and more likely for the Lilywhites.

And if that’s the case then Lowe will want to oversee another busy summer transfer window. But whether or not Fernandez could be returning on loan remains to be seen.

Speaking to Lancashire Post about a potential return, the 20-year-old Fernandez said:

“I don’t know yet, it depends on Man United. I have a contract there so I have to go back in preseason and after pre-season we will see what happens there. Erik ten Hag has to choose. If I have a space there, it’s what I want for my football. If not, we will see what happens.

“I might have to go on loan again, so I don’t know. I have spoken with Ryan from the beginning, he has been very good with me. You can see that he’s close with the players but it doesn’t depend on him. I know he might want me for the next season but it doesn’t depend on him or me.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Fernandez back to Preston?

Fernandez certainly seems to be a way down the pecking order at United. This season is his first season playing first-team football and whilst he’s impressed, he’s still a way off being able to step up to the Premier League and make an impact for United.

And so another loan move certainly seems like the likeliest outcome for Fernandez and a return to Preston would make sense for all involved. He’s been a key player for the club and he’s only got better as the season’s gone on, and for Lowe, he’d be re-signing a player he’s got to know well across the course of this season.

Preston return to action v Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.