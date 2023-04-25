Latest Portsmouth news: £300,000 striker on the radar, possible summer swoop for loan man + more

Portsmouth secured a narrow 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

Portsmouth loan man Joe Pigott came off the bench to score the only goal of the game as John Mousinho and co got back to winning ways following four consecutive draws. They’re no longer in contention for the play-offs, but the hope will be that Pompey can end the season as strongly as possible.

There was plenty of interest in the selection for Saturday’s win too. Di’Shon Bernard has struggled for game time since signing on loan from Manchester United but he was started again while Sean Raggett was omitted from the lineup.

That brought questions over both players’ summer fate and Mousinho stressed that while Raggett has been assured of his future, he wanted to take the chance to look at Bernard again as they weigh up a possible summer move. The defender is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer and is set to leave the club as a free agent.

Ryan Tunnicliffe was also absent from the squad against Stanley. He’s made a surprise return to the side under Mousinho but once again, his omission led to questions over his future beyond the end of this season.

Speaking on the midfielder, the Pompey boss said that he’s seen all he needs to see from Tunnicliffe and wanted to give Harry Jewitt-White an opportunity, though it was not an early sign that the experienced midfielder will be leaving this summer.

However, one player who will be heading elsewhere is U18s captain Adam Payce.

The News reported that he will not be offered a professional deal this summer and the same outlet has said he has now headed for a trial with Birmingham City, whose academy is managed by ex-Pompey youth coach Liam Daish.

Last but not least, one potential incoming could be Northern Irish talisman Lee Bonis.

The Daily Mail has said Portsmouth are among the sides keen on the Larne striker who has bagged 15 goals this season. Pompey aren’t the only ones keen though, with Blackpool, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic also keeping an eye on Bonis, who is valued at £300,000.