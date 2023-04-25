Latest Charlton Athletic news: L2 winger linked, £6.3m loss reported for 2021/22 + more

Charlton Athletic fell to a disappointing defeat against relegation-threatened Morecambe at the weekend.

The Addicks are still in the top-half of League One but the loss to Morecambe was a disappointing one. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Scott Fraser were on the scoresheet for Dean Holden’s side but a Cole Stockton brace and a Jensen Weir strike condemned them to defeat.

Holden’s disappointment was clear to see after the game too. Speaking to the South London Press, he stated that if Charlton have any ambitions of achieving something big next season, they can’t be losing at home to a struggling side like Morecambe – a sentiment the fans will almost certainly agree with.

Away from the weekend’s game though, a link with a move for Scottish winger Scott Banks has emerged.

The Real EFL claims Charlton Athletic are among the numerous sides eyeing Banks, who is currently on loan at Bradford City from Crystal Palace. Uncertainty surrounds his future at Selhurst Park and a host of League One teams including Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City are said to be keen.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Elsewhere, Charlton Athletic’s financial reports for the 2021/22 season were published by the supporters’ trust. It was confirmed that a final loss of £6.3m was reported before taxation. It is also revealed that a total of £3.3m was raised through disposal of players including sales of Mason Burstow and James Beadle as well as through payments received from previous deals for Nick Pope, Ademola Lookman and Anfernee Dijksteel.

Last but not least, academy starlet Zach Mitchell was given recognition for his talents at Sunday night’s EFL Awards.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Addicks earlier this season and has gone on to play eight times across all competitions. As a result, he earned himself the accolade as League One’s Apprentice of the Season.