Latest Blackburn Rovers news: PL teenager set to sign, top clubs scout midfield prodigy + more

Blackburn Rovers host Burnley in the East Lancashire derby tonight in a massive game in Rovers’ season.

The derby tonight means more than just bragging rights with Burnley able to confirm the title at Ewood Park if they win and condemn Blackburn Rovers to a seventh game in a row without victory.

Blackburn’s good season to date has threatened to go off the rails with them last winning back in March, seeing their top-six spot thrown into serious doubt.

Ahead of tonight’s game, there has been plenty of news surrounding the build-up with Rovers’ men Tyler Morton and Sam Gallagher both ruled out for tonight’s game and the remainder of the season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson revealed after the Preston North End draw that Morton has suffered a fractured foot that requires an operation, cutting short his season. Gallagher also looks to have finished his campaign prematurely after suffering a hamstring problem against Coventry City last week.

More bad news for Blackburn Rovers, but this time on the transfer front.

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the ever-growing list of Adam Wharton admirers. The 18-year-old has started Rovers’ last two games and looks like one of the EFL’s most eye-catching talents. Crystal Palace were previously linked with a move for Wharton but now face competition from Champions League chasing Newcastle, who have scouted him recently.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

In terms of potential incomings, Rovers have been credited with loan interest in Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Andy Moran. The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Everton back in January and could head out on loan for first-team experience. Stoke City and Swansea City are also interested parties, so there will be competition for his signature.

Lastly, Blackburn are reportedly set to sign Tottenham Hotspur youngster Thomas Bloxham in the summer. Bloxham previously played for Rovers in a Premier League 2 game on trial and has impressed enough to earn himself a professional contract at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley kicks-off at 8pm tonight.