Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool’s summer plan for Bolton Wanderers loan star Conor Bradley

Bolton Wanderers loan favourite Conor Bradley will be given a chance with Liverpool’s first-team over pre-season, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Liverpool sanctioned a loan move for Bradley last summer, sending him to Bolton Wanderers for the duration of the 2022/23 League One campaign. Since then, the Northern Irish talent has been huge hit with the Trotters.

Across all competitions, the 19-year-old has played 49 times, chipping in with seven goals and six assists in the process. He’s mainly played as a right wing-back for Ian Evatt and has maintained his place in the side all season long, putting him in contention for the club’s Player of the Year award.

There has been plenty of interest over what could be next for Bradley after such a strong showing with Bolton and now, Liverpool boss Klopp has revealed the initial plan for the youngster.

As quoted by the Premier League club’s official website, Klopp confirmed Bradley will be spending pre-season with the first-team, giving him a chance to impress in the senior side. He said:

“We are in constant contact [with Bradley]. Pep Lijnders created a group with our on-loan players – a WhatsApp group – and we are watching really closely what he is doing. It is great, obviously.

“I am not sure if he will become Player of the Season there but for sure he is a contender for that, which is absolutely great. We knew what we had in our hands when he was there, but for young boys there must be an opportunity to make the next step with playing and that was now a typical win-win situation: it was good for us, good for him and good for the club and I liked it a lot.

“Our plans are bring him back, go in the pre-season and then enjoy the steps he made, then we will decide together what we are doing from that moment on. The plans are in the moment, bring him back and keep him, but we will see that.”

A hole for Bolton to plug…

Unless Bolton Wanderers can win promotion to the Championship, you have to feel they’ll be without Bradley next season. A step up seems inevitable and even if they were to be promoted, he could even earn himself a first-team role at Anfield yet.

If he was to be available on loan, there certainly wouldn’t be a shortage of interest either.

Bolton will know that they might need to sign a new right wing-back in the summer, so you would hope some potential replacements are already being drawn up. They’ve relied on the loan market to fill that role recently with Marlon Fossey thriving before Wanderers turned to Bradley, so it will be interesting to see if they look to recruit a permanent option this summer.